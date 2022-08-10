StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE:AAU opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.49.
