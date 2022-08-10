Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $107.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 978.82 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,888,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,657,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,419,000 after acquiring an additional 279,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,246,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,142,000 after buying an additional 201,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

