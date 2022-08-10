Eight Capital Lowers Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$2.75

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Eight Capital from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth to C$3.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$8.80 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.23.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$3.70 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$24.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -4.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.96.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

