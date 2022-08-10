Party City Holdco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 6,716 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 258% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,876 call options.

PRTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,598 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 580.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,917,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,993 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $5,543,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $4,599,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTY opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $143.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 68.71% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

