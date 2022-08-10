CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect CES Energy Solutions to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.93 million.
TSE CEU opened at C$2.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$661.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.50. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$3.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEU shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.47.
In related news, Director Philip Scherman acquired 42,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$801,512.15. Insiders acquired a total of 48,222 shares of company stock valued at $114,324 in the last ninety days.
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
