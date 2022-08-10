CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect CES Energy Solutions to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.93 million.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

TSE CEU opened at C$2.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$661.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.50. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$3.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02.

CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEU shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.47.

Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions

In related news, Director Philip Scherman acquired 42,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$801,512.15. Insiders acquired a total of 48,222 shares of company stock valued at $114,324 in the last ninety days.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.