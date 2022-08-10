Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Cyxtera Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cyxtera Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.
A number of analysts recently commented on CYXT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
