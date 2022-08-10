CI Financial (CIXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CI Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CI Financial stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CI Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CI Financial by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CI Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

