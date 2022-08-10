Silvercorp Metals (SVM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$52.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$54.99 million.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$3.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.01. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$625.94 million and a PE ratio of 16.05.

Silvercorp Metals Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading

