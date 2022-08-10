KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. KLX Energy Services has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.30 million for the quarter.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $13.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

About KLX Energy Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $163,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 3,976.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 29,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.