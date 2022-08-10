KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. KLX Energy Services has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.30 million for the quarter.
KLX Energy Services Price Performance
KLX Energy Services stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $13.36.
About KLX Energy Services
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.
