Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance
Shares of BR stock opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions
Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.
