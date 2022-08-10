Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $632,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 704.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

