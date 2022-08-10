Titan Medical (TMDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Titan Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TMDI opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Medical Inc. ( NASDAQ:TMDI Get Rating ) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Titan Medical worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

