Rockley Photonics (RKLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Rockley Photonics to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Rockley Photonics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, analysts expect Rockley Photonics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Rockley Photonics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Rockley Photonics stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.46. Rockley Photonics has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Rockley Photonics

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 24,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Rockley Photonics

(Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.