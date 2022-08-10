P&F Industries (PFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.69%.

PFIN stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. P&F Industries has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in P&F Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.35% of P&F Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

