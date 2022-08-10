Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VIAV opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.67 and a beta of 0.77. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

