Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Ardelyx Stock Down 3.8 %

Ardelyx stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $135.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 2,594.88% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $47,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,330.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $47,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,330.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $67,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,185 shares of company stock worth $153,157. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

