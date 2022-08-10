Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 23,108 put options on the company. This is an increase of 55% compared to the typical volume of 14,897 put options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
EQT Price Performance
EQT stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19.
EQT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
