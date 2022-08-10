Reservoir Media (RSVR) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Reservoir Media to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media’s peers have a beta of -0.14, suggesting that their average share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media 14.48% 2.88% 1.55% Reservoir Media Competitors 1,123.36% -2.62% 100.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Reservoir Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Reservoir Media and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reservoir Media Competitors 14 146 324 4 2.65

Reservoir Media presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.87%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 47.50%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reservoir Media and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $107.84 million $13.08 million 30.08 Reservoir Media Competitors $953.76 million -$70.76 million 34.96

Reservoir Media’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Reservoir Media. Reservoir Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Reservoir Media

(Get Rating)

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.