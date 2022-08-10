Comparing Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) & Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Global Business Travel Group and Online Vacation Center, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.56%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A Online Vacation Center $20.92 million N/A $2.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Online Vacation Center’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Business Travel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Online Vacation Center.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -15.61% -1.86% Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group beats Online Vacation Center on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company has built marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value, and experiences. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

