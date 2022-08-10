Head-To-Head Analysis: Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ozon and Hour Loop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $2.42 billion 1.04 -$772.19 million ($4.20) -2.76 Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.92 $4.78 million N/A N/A

Hour Loop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ozon.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon -33.28% -177.42% -31.85% Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Ozon and Hour Loop's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.4% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ozon and Hour Loop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hour Loop 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ozon currently has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 257.76%. Given Ozon’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ozon is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Ozon on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ozon

(Get Rating)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising and financial services, as well as airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About Hour Loop

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

