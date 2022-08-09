Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,403 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.42.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

