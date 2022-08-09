CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CX Institutional grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 227.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 970.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP stock opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

