Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $311.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $320.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

