Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,476,000 after buying an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.74. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.
