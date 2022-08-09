AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after purchasing an additional 127,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,091,000 after purchasing an additional 182,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.7 %

AVB stock opened at $206.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.27. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.