Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 468 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after acquiring an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after buying an additional 69,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $578,209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $155.99 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

