Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.44.

IQV stock opened at $233.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

