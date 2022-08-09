Brown Advisory Inc. Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.3% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,186.76 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,162.00 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,293.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,330.07.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $19.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 71.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MKL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

