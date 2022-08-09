Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $9.27 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

CVX opened at $153.41 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,643 shares of company stock worth $48,289,065. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.