Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 6.2% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $923,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,643 shares of company stock valued at $48,289,065 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CVX opened at $153.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.92. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $301.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

