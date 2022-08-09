Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 407,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,044,000 after buying an additional 40,831 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,668,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 117,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

GLW stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.