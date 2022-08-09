Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Allstate were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

