Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $206.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.63.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

