Mutual Advisors LLC Has $10.80 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $153.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $301.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,643 shares of company stock valued at $48,289,065. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

