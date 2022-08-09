Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 207.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,130 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

