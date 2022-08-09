Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 9,946 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,374,000 after buying an additional 1,441,526 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.