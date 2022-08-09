Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,621.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,360.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,432.55.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock worth $11,690,182 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.75.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

