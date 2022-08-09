Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $15.92 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,949 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.44.

IQV stock opened at $233.66 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.20 and its 200-day moving average is $223.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

