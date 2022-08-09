STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STE opened at $213.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 0.71. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $192.40 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on STE shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.71.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

