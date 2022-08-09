Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $201.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.58.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

