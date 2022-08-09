Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,584 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after acquiring an additional 595,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after acquiring an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,460 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

