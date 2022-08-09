Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $392.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $344.66 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.