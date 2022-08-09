Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 1,425 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

