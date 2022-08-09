Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,698,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $994,687,000 after buying an additional 393,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 410,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,141,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $392.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $344.66 and a one year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

