Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 358,742 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 358,742 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 80.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 26,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.