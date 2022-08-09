Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 570 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,291,000 after purchasing an additional 347,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,043,000 after acquiring an additional 156,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,606 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,946,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Insider Activity

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.06.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

