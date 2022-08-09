Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $166.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.