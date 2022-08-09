Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Welltower by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.