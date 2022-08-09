Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 411 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $166.29 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.