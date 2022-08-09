Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.03.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.0 %

GPN stock opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 718.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.85. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $177.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.