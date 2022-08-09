AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after buying an additional 26,996 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.64.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

